Matthew "Red" Pitalo



1927 ~ 2019



Ocean Springs



Mr. Matthew "Red" Pitalo, age 91, of Ocean Springs, MS, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019.



Matthew was born on May 4, 1927, in Biloxi, MS. He was a lifelong resident of Ocean Springs, MS and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, joining in 1945. He served in WW2 in the Phillipines. After serving in the Navy, he worked for Sam Allman (7up company) and later in life owned the Pic-Quic in Ocean Springs until his retirement. Matthew was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Ocean Springs, a member of the Slavonian Lodge in Biloxi for 72 years and their volunteer cook for over 60 years.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Lee Pitalo, parents, Mateo "Matre" Pitalo and Mary Kuluz-Pitalo and brother, George Pitalo.



Survivors include his daughter, Deborah Pitalo-Snyder (Dale), son, Matthew Pitalo (Holly), 10 grand children; Robby, Jody, Rachel, Jude, Christian, Chelsea, Collin, Cory, Harper, and Mason, eight great-grand children, brother, Marion "Stag" Pitalo (Sarah) and sister, Anastasia "Susie" Jurich.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 1, from 11am until 12 Noon, with a 12 Noon Mass of Christian Burial, all at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Biloxi National Cemetery. A reception will follow for family and friends at the Slavonian Lodge, 159 Maple Street, Biloxi.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to Disability Connection, 700 Pass Road, Gulfport, MS 39501.



The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.