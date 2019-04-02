The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Birdwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Birdwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mattie Birdwell Obituary
Mrs. Mattie Ruth Balius Birdwell

1934-2019

Biloxi, MS

Mrs. Mattie Ruth Balius Birdwell, age 85, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Mrs. Birdwell was born in Flint, Michigan on March 7, 1934. She was married to Nathan D. Birdwell on May 5, 1956. Nathan John Birdwell, her only child, was born in January of 1959. She worked and served as a pastor's wife until retirement. Through the churches, she became the friend and helper of many people. She will be missed.

Funeral services will be held at Cedar Lake Christian Assembly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now