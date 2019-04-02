|
|
Mrs. Mattie Ruth Balius Birdwell
1934-2019
Biloxi, MS
Mrs. Mattie Ruth Balius Birdwell, age 85, of Biloxi, MS passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Mrs. Birdwell was born in Flint, Michigan on March 7, 1934. She was married to Nathan D. Birdwell on May 5, 1956. Nathan John Birdwell, her only child, was born in January of 1959. She worked and served as a pastor's wife until retirement. Through the churches, she became the friend and helper of many people. She will be missed.
Funeral services will be held at Cedar Lake Christian Assembly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Grand Blanc, Michigan.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 2, 2019