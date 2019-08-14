|
|
Mattie Irene Allen Nichols
1924 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Mattie Irene Allen Nichols, age 94, of Gulfport passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born in Gulfport and was a lifelong resident of the coast. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mattie was employed at Rite-Aid in Bay St. Louis for about thirty years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Vaughn Nichols; a grandson, Justin Chasteen; two sisters, Bill Switzer and Delores Nichols; and four brothers, Lucien Allen, Boyd Allen, Ervon Allen, and Elbert Allen. She is survived by two daughters, Virginia Horgan (Jeffrey) and Jessica Thomas (Matthew); two sons, Loran Nichols (Carol) and Henry Nichols (Rebecca); a sister, Carrie (Kit) Givens; twenty-two grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and a great great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be held Thursday evening, August 15, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, Gulfport with the service held at 7:00 p.m. Graveside service will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 14, 2019