Services
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
228-831-2322
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home
15452 O'Neal Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
1924 - 2019
Mattie Nichols Obituary
Mattie Irene Allen Nichols

1924 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Mattie Irene Allen Nichols, age 94, of Gulfport passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born in Gulfport and was a lifelong resident of the coast. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mattie was employed at Rite-Aid in Bay St. Louis for about thirty years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar Vaughn Nichols; a grandson, Justin Chasteen; two sisters, Bill Switzer and Delores Nichols; and four brothers, Lucien Allen, Boyd Allen, Ervon Allen, and Elbert Allen. She is survived by two daughters, Virginia Horgan (Jeffrey) and Jessica Thomas (Matthew); two sons, Loran Nichols (Carol) and Henry Nichols (Rebecca); a sister, Carrie (Kit) Givens; twenty-two grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and a great great-granddaughter.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening, August 15, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, O'Neal Road, Gulfport with the service held at 7:00 p.m. Graveside service will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
