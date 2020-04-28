|
Maude E. McKinley
Nov. 20, 1929 - April 24, 2020
Biloxi
Maude O'Neal McKinley went home to be with the Lord on April 24, 2020, at the age of 90 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on November 20, 1929, in Biloxi, Mississippi to the late John Robert Brown and Elmear Bradford Brown. She attended First Missionary Baptist Church in Biloxi and was baptized at age 10 by the late Pastor Phillips. At age 12 she was blessed with the addition of a stepfather, Washington Hatcher who became an instrumental influence in her life.
Maude graduated from Biloxi Colored High School, attended Jackson College (now Jackson State University), and was a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church. She taught in Harrison County's Head Start Program, was a Girl Scout troop leader, and previously held memberships in the Modern Federated Women's Club and Biloxi High School Booster Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Rev. Ralph T. O'Neal and James W. McKinley Sr., her son Sherman L. O'Neal, and her godson Frederick D. Burns III.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished by her devoted family; sons William (Annette) O'Neal of Arlington TX, Dwight (Darla) O'Neal of Fort Worth TX, James (Chelsea) McKinley Jr. of Grand Prairie TX, Frank (Kimberly) McKinley of Mansfield TX, and daughter Ida McKinley Almgren (Martin) of Grand Prairie TX; her 14 grandchildren; her 13 great-grandchildren; her God-daughter Michelle (Anton) McBride; her God-sister Angela Scott; her dear friend Dessie Oselen; and a host of cousins, loved ones, and friends.
Tues., April 28, 2020, V:1pm-4pm, in accordance with COVID 19 guidelines. S: will be private. Inquiries: 228-436-6722, Share condolences: www.InfinityFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 28, 2020