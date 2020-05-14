Maureen Sue Coniff Legg
1958 ~ 2020
Perkinston
Maureen Sue Legg, 61, passed away Saturday, May 9th, 2020, at her home in Perkinston, Mississippi. Sue passed peacefully, surrounded by the ones she loved.
Sue was born in Colorado Springs, CO to David and Patricia Coniff on August 30, 1958. She went to Long Beach High School, and graduated in 1977. She went on to have four children, and five grandchildren. She loved bringing joy into people's lives, and was often fabricating happiness through her crocheting, sewing, and crafting. When Sue was not bringing smiles to those she loved, you could often find her playing billiards, darts, or completing one of her hundreds of puzzles. However, Sue was never happier than when she was with her family and loved ones.
Sue is survived by her husband, Robert Edward Hill; her siblings, Frankie, Marty, and Vicki; her children, Jessica, James, Holly, and Franklin; her grandchildren Cody, Andrew, Dallas, Isaac, and Evan. Sue was predeceased by her parents, David and Patricia, and her husband, Robert James Legg, II.
The funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, the funeral will be private except to family. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family. The online guestbook may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 14, 2020.