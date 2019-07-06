Maurice Royal Smith,



1932-2019



Ocean Springs



Maurice Royal Smith, 87 of Ocean Springs died July 3, 2019 in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. He was born January 22, 1932 in Steamboat Rock, Iowa to Royal George Smith and Mary Lucille Risinger Smith. He served as a Captain in the United States Navy. He earned his Doctorate in Education.



Maurice was preceded in death by his parents, Royal George Smith and Mary Lucille Risinger Smith.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara Joy Cottrell Smith; his pet, Annie Belle Smith; his children, Timothy Maurice Smith and Andrew Garrett Smith; his stepchildren, Tammy Joy Fava (Steven), Lee Edward Boykin, Kelli Annette White (Robert), Casey Daniellette Weyland; his grandchildren, Jacqueline Smith (Simon), Wesley Smith (Esmeralda), Alicia Marie Hicks (Daniel), and Joshua Royal Smith; his step grandchildren, Christopher Alan Bemis, Zachary Moore, Anthony William Bemis (Nichol), Justyn Weyland (Rachel), Jeremy Weyland, Josh Weyland (Laci), Jacob Lara, Michael Lara, Bryanna White, Lee E. Boykin, Jr., and Victoria Boykin; his great grandchildren, Griffin Hicks and Scarlett Hicks; his step greatgrandchildren, Randy Williams and Krista Williams.



The funeral service will be held at 12:30 PM, Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Ocean Springs, where friends and family may visit two hours prior to the service. Interment will be at Biloxi National Cemetery. Please view and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.



Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs Chapel was honored to help serve this family. Published in The Sun Herald from July 6 to July 7, 2019