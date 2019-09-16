Home

Maurita Hannah


1972 - 2019
Maurita Hannah Obituary
Maurita Dawn Hannah

Apr. 15, 1972 - Sept. 10, 2019

Gulfport

Maurita Dawn Hannah, 47, born April 15, 1972 to Badrae Lee Hannah and Wattine Mitchell Hannah, departed the life on September 10, 2019 in her home. She graduated from Gulfport High School and attended Xavier University and later transferred to U. S. M. Her career passion was: To become a Nurse Technician. Maurita received her associate degree from the Blue Cilff College, previously on East Hwy I-10. We will celebrate her life on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, beginning with viewing at 10 a.m. and Funeral Services at 11 a.m. at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 3350-28th Street, Gulfport, MS. Arrangements Entrusted to: J. T. Hall Funeral Home, Inc., 1910-31st Avenue, Gulfport, MS. www.jthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 16, 2019
