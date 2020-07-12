Mavis Stringer Reeves-Bodie
1923-2020
Greenville, SC
Mavis Stringer Reeves-Bodie passed away on July 6, 2020 in South Carolina.
She was born on December 13, 1923 at home in Service, Jones County, MS. Mavis was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Ocean Springs, MS and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was an avid camper.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hezekiah Stringer and Mattie Ora Rogers Stringer; siblings, Gladys Lucille Stringer Allman, William Rogers Stringer and Howard K. Stringer; first spouse, Joseph Emil Reeves (married in 1943, died 1991), he met Mavis at Camp Shelby, MS where she worked; and second spouse, Russell V. Bodie (died 2005).
Mavis is survived by her children, Gail Reeves Harper, Greenville, SC and Cozette Reeves Ledford, Roswell, GA; grandchildren, Shannon McCuen Cheek, Greenville, SC; Andrew K. Ledford, New Orleans, LA; Mark J. Ledford, Roswell, GA; great-granddaughter, Lydia A. Cheek, Greenville, SC; nieces, Jeanette Stringer Aycock, Pascagoula, MS, Betty Stringer Knight, Fairhope, AL and Vermetta Stringer Fulton, Collins, MS. She is also survived by her 2 step-children from her second marriage, Glenda Johnson and Danny Bodie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 2310 Parklane Drive, Suite 375, Atlanta, GA, 30345, in honor of her grandson, Mark Ledford, who has MD.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Mon., July 13, 2020 at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs, MS. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKH.COM