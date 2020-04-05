|
Max Harris Scoggins
April 2, 1929 - March 3, 2020
Mount Olive
Mr. Max Harris Scoggins passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was born on April 2, 1929, to Wyvil Cecil Scoggins and Ethel Mae (Cross) Scoggins in Vaiden, MS.
He lost the love of his life just days ago, Doll Ree Scoggins. They did everything together and enjoyed being with their family and grandchildren. He can now rest in peace with her.
Mr. Max came from a large family. He had many siblings; Mildred I. Scoggins, William O. Scoggins, Wyvil C. Scoggins, Ethel A. Scoggins, Nellie B. Scoggins, Beulah D. Scoggins and Johnie G. Scoggins.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories, their daughter, Doris Faye Broussard; four grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his devoted wife, Doll Ree; his parents and children, Cecil Harris Scoggins and Lisa Annette Scoggins.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery in Mt. Olive with interment following.
Arrangements are entrusted with Tutor Funeral Home of Magee.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 5, 2020