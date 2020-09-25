Maxine Tartavoulle



4/6/1962 - 9/21/2020



Waveland , Mississippi



Maxine Elizabeth Tartavoulle (58) entered Eternal Rest on Monday September 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Randy Tartavoulle, her unborn son Baby Tartavoulle, her fur baby Snowflake, her parents Earl & Vertie Cuevas, Left to Cherish her Precious Memories are her Caregiver & Son Terry Earl Tartavoulle, Her Sister in Law Charlotte Tartavoulle her fur babies Daisy & Duke, also left to cherish her memories are her sisters: Gail Malley (EJ), Beverly Ladner (Jimmy), Freda Gruys (Craig), Myra Necaise, & Karen Andrews (Troy) & Her Brother Clyde Cuevas. In Lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to Trinity Funeral Services in McHenry Mississippi to help with funeral costs. Visitation will be Friday 9/25 from 6pm to 9pm at Waveland United Methodist Church and Funeral will be Saturday 9/26 at 11 am at Waveland United Methodist Church





