1/1
Maxine Elizabeth (Cuevas) Tartavoulle
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Tartavoulle

4/6/1962 - 9/21/2020

Waveland , Mississippi

Maxine Elizabeth Tartavoulle (58) entered Eternal Rest on Monday September 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Randy Tartavoulle, her unborn son Baby Tartavoulle, her fur baby Snowflake, her parents Earl & Vertie Cuevas, Left to Cherish her Precious Memories are her Caregiver & Son Terry Earl Tartavoulle, Her Sister in Law Charlotte Tartavoulle her fur babies Daisy & Duke, also left to cherish her memories are her sisters: Gail Malley (EJ), Beverly Ladner (Jimmy), Freda Gruys (Craig), Myra Necaise, & Karen Andrews (Troy) & Her Brother Clyde Cuevas. In Lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made to Trinity Funeral Services in McHenry Mississippi to help with funeral costs. Visitation will be Friday 9/25 from 6pm to 9pm at Waveland United Methodist Church and Funeral will be Saturday 9/26 at 11 am at Waveland United Methodist Church


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Waveland United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral
11:00 AM
Waveland United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved