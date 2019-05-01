Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS
Maxine Pierotich Obituary
Maxine Thompson Pierotich

1938-2019

D'Iberville

Maxine Thompson Pierotich joined her Heavenly Father April 8th, 2019.

Maxine is survived by her children; Wren Manners, Connie Thompson and Bill Thompson; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and her brother, Ronald Pierotich.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, with a visitation for family and friends from 11:00 AM until the service.

An online guestbook may be signed and photos and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 1, 2019
