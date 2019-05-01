|
|
Maxine Thompson Pierotich
1938-2019
D'Iberville
Maxine Thompson Pierotich joined her Heavenly Father April 8th, 2019.
Maxine is survived by her children; Wren Manners, Connie Thompson and Bill Thompson; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and her brother, Ronald Pierotich.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, with a visitation for family and friends from 11:00 AM until the service.
An online guestbook may be signed and photos and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on May 1, 2019