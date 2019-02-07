The Sun Herald Obituaries
McCall Elizabeth Roberts Andrews

1978 ~ 2019

D'Iberville

Mrs. McCall Elizabeth Roberts Andrews, age 40, of D'Iberville, MS, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

McCall was born on December 1, 1978 in Lafayette, Louisiana. She was raised in Ocean Springs and graduated from Ocean Springs High School in 1997, where she played in the band and was a member of the flag team. She received her Associate Degree at MGCCC where she continued to play her flute in the band. McCall has always been involved in her church and led the children's ministry at Asbury UMC in Florida. She was an active member at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs and was the founder of Cancer Buddies monthly luncheon.

Survivors include her husband, George Andrews, son, Grant Andrews, both of D'Iberville, MS, mother, Gay Lynn (Chris) Loupe of Baton Rouge, LA, father, Bill (Linda) Roberts of Ocean Springs, MS, three sisters, Nicole (Perry) Walton, Erica (Ben) Schrock both of Ocean Springs, MS and Meagan Roberts, of Bentonville, AR, and numerous other loving family members.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 9, from 10am until 11am, with an 11am Celebration of Life, all at Mosaic Church in Ocean Springs.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be made to Triple Negative Breast Cancer, (TNBC) Foundation, P.O. Box 204, Norwood, NJ 07648, www.tnbcfoundation.org.

The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 7, 2019
