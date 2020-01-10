|
Melanie Marie Bradford
April 3, 1972--January 6, 2020
Bay St. Louis, MS
Melanie Marie Bradford, 47, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 in New Orleans, LA.
She was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carol Diane Bradford and brother, Joseph Ivan Bradford.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Fayard; son, Rivers B. Fayard of Bay St. Louis; daughter, Courtlee A. Hilton of Bay St. Louis; father, Jordan N. Bradford, Sr. of Bay St. Louis; brother, Jordan N. Bradford, Jr. (Yara) of Pass Christian; sister, Melissa Bradford of New Orleans; granddaughter, Mackenzie Fayard; nieces & nephews, Amanda, Alysha, Jordan III, Spencer, Allie, Joseph, Jacob and Nichole.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Interment to follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 10, 2020