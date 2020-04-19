Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Melanie Fitts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melanie Faith Davis Fitts


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melanie Faith Davis Fitts Obituary
Melanie Faith Davis Fitts

July 14, 1972~April 15, 2020

Gulfport

Melanie Faith Davis Fitts, age 47, of Gulfport, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospice in Gulfport.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Albert Davis and Deloris Evelyn Fore Davis.

Survivors include her 4 children, Bradley Allan Fitts & Fiancé, Emily Laird, Michael Wayne Fitts & wife, Mary Beth Fitts, Martha Nicole Fitts and Hunter Bryant Fitts; her brother, Jeffrey Allan Davis & wife, April Davis; her grandson, Landry Lee Fitts; her nieces, Kaitlynn Davis, Alexis Griffith Verbois and Abigail Davis; and her nephew, Johnathan Davis.

Melanie was a native and life-long resident of Gulfport and was a graduate of Gulfport High School. Due to Covid-19, a Life Celebration will be held privately by her children at a later date.

Please visit www.riemannfamily.com and share your memories and photos of Melanie. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -