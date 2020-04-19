|
|
Melanie Faith Davis Fitts
July 14, 1972~April 15, 2020
Gulfport
Melanie Faith Davis Fitts, age 47, of Gulfport, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospice in Gulfport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Albert Davis and Deloris Evelyn Fore Davis.
Survivors include her 4 children, Bradley Allan Fitts & Fiancé, Emily Laird, Michael Wayne Fitts & wife, Mary Beth Fitts, Martha Nicole Fitts and Hunter Bryant Fitts; her brother, Jeffrey Allan Davis & wife, April Davis; her grandson, Landry Lee Fitts; her nieces, Kaitlynn Davis, Alexis Griffith Verbois and Abigail Davis; and her nephew, Johnathan Davis.
Melanie was a native and life-long resident of Gulfport and was a graduate of Gulfport High School. Due to Covid-19, a Life Celebration will be held privately by her children at a later date.
Please visit www.riemannfamily.com and share your memories and photos of Melanie. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 19, 2020