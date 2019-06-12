The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
D'Iberville
10482 Lemoyne
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
acred Heart Catholic Church
D'Iberville, MS
View Map
Melverna "Millie" Burr

1938-2019

D'Iberville, MS

Melverna "Millie" Ann Burr (Blackman) of D'Iberville, MS passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Millie was born in Mobile, AL on June 24, 1938. She moved to Wisconsin where she lived until her husband retired from the US Postal Service. They returned to the Gulf Coast in 1989. She was a retired nurse at the Veterans Administration and loved working with the veterans.

Millie is preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Burr, a decorated WWII veteran; her parents, Elijah and Laura Blackman; and brother, James (Jimmy) Bryant.

Millie is survived by her brother, Alfred "Al" Blackman and his wife Teresa of Ocean Springs, MS; sister, Emily Hayes and her husband Ken of Pasadena, TX; daughters, Faith Viste and her husband Tom of Diamondhead, MS, Elizabeth "Betsy" Burr-Shultis of Ocean Springs, MS; sons, Gary De Bruin and his wife Sue De Bruin of Greenville, SC, Kenneth De Bruin of D'Iberville, MS, and Michael Burr of Pensacola, FL; seven grandchildren, Victoria, Shay, Bryan, Aaron, Christopher, Daniel, and Jennifer; eleven great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Andrew "Andy" Peterson and Kindred Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on June 14, 2019 at 11 am. Friends may visit from 10 am until service time. Burial will follow at Ryan Family Cemetery in Saint Martin, MS. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Braford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 12, 2019
