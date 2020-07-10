1/1
Melvin Dubuisson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Leo "Buddy" Dubuisson

1947-2020

Long Beach

Melvin Leo "Buddy" Dubuisson, 73, of Long Beach passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2020.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Henrietta Dubuisson and his sister, Melany Dubuisson Hamel. He is survived by his brother, Marvin James "Jimmy" (Herlinda) Dubuisson, his nephews, Leo (Lisa) Hamel, Michael Hamel, James (Kelly) Dubuisson and his nieces, Anita (Tim) Buckel, Cathy (Bobby) Gordon, Julie Burton, Courtney (Clay) Fischer, and numerous great-nieces, great nephews and family members.

A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Buddy enjoyed teaching science at North Pike Public Schools and Long Beach Public Schools. An avid sports fan, he also loved coaching. Throughout his career, he coached baseball, basketball and football leading many teams to championships. In retirement Buddy enjoyed golf, watching and attending sporting events and get togethers with friends. He was a huge Atlanta Braves, New Orleans Saints and University of Southern Mississippi sports fan. Buddy was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and attended St Thomas Elementary School.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 2:00PM until 3:00PM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:00PM on Friday, July 10, 2020 in the church. Interment will be in Long Beach City Cemetery.

All current social distancing guidelines are recommended and masks are required in the church.

lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach is serving the family.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
03:00 PM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 9, 2020
He was a fine gentleman. He was loyal and kind and nearly impossible to tackle.
Gerald McRaney
Friend
July 9, 2020
Rest old friend.
Ronnie Skellie
Friend
July 8, 2020
Dubbie, you are a friend, a fellow Long Beach High School buddy and a great poker player! You have touched many people with your gentle heart and wonderful wit that always kept everyone you were around feeling at ease and just thankful to be considered your friend. You will be missed and thought of often. Heaven has another angel to watch over us. Love you, Sandy
Sandy Robertson
Friend
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved