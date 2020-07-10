Melvin Leo "Buddy" Dubuisson
1947-2020
Long Beach
Melvin Leo "Buddy" Dubuisson, 73, of Long Beach passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2020.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Henrietta Dubuisson and his sister, Melany Dubuisson Hamel. He is survived by his brother, Marvin James "Jimmy" (Herlinda) Dubuisson, his nephews, Leo (Lisa) Hamel, Michael Hamel, James (Kelly) Dubuisson and his nieces, Anita (Tim) Buckel, Cathy (Bobby) Gordon, Julie Burton, Courtney (Clay) Fischer, and numerous great-nieces, great nephews and family members.
A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Buddy enjoyed teaching science at North Pike Public Schools and Long Beach Public Schools. An avid sports fan, he also loved coaching. Throughout his career, he coached baseball, basketball and football leading many teams to championships. In retirement Buddy enjoyed golf, watching and attending sporting events and get togethers with friends. He was a huge Atlanta Braves, New Orleans Saints and University of Southern Mississippi sports fan. Buddy was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and attended St Thomas Elementary School.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 2:00PM until 3:00PM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 720 E Beach Blvd, Long Beach. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:00PM on Friday, July 10, 2020 in the church. Interment will be in Long Beach City Cemetery.
All current social distancing guidelines are recommended and masks are required in the church.
lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach is serving the family.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com