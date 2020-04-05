|
Melvin G. Cooper
Biloxi
Melvin G. Cooper, a past president of The Magnolia Bar Association and prominent lawyer practicing in Biloxi, Mississippi, passed away on March 27, 2020, at the age of 76. He was well known as "a great guy" who carried himself in an esteemed manner.
A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Attorney Cooper received his Bachelor of Science degree from Alcorn A&M College and a Juris Doctorate degree from Howard University School of Law. Having served a long career in the field of law, Melvin was the first African American to be appointed Municipal Court Administrator for the City of Jackson. He also served as Municipal Court Judge for the City of Edwards, was a director for the State of Mississippi's Attorney General Medicaid Fraud and Control Unit, and served as an adjunct professor for Jackson State University's Criminal Justice Department.
Adhering to current "social distancing guidelines", private visitation for close family, friends, and colleagues will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Lakeover Funeral Home (1525 Beasley Road, Jackson, MS), followed by private burial.
Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020