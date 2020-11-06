Melvin "Butch" Franklin Sanders Jr.
Fairhope
Melvin (Butch) Franklin Sanders Jr., age 67, born in Mobile, Alabama and a resident of Fairhope, Alabama, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020.
Butch is survived by his wife of 38 years, Naomi C. Sanders; children, Beth Sanders Britt (Brian), Melvin Wayne Sanders (Mary Tanner); grandchildren, Thompson Sanders, Mary Katherine Britt, George Britt, Anna-Majors Boothe, Coleman Boothe, Maggie Britt.
Butch attended McGill Toolen High School following that he played baseball at the University of South Alabama. He loved his family and friends with all his heart and nothing made him happier than being surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, playing golf, and being at the beach.
Visitation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 545 S. Mobile Street Fairhope, AL. The service will follow immediately at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.
Arrangements by Wolfe-Bayview Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc.