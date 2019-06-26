Melvina Adjia Daggett Warner



July 22, 1924- June 24, 2019



Pascagoula



Melvina (Bena) Warner departed this life on June 24, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia D. Warner, in Gulfport, MS, her son, Charles L. Warner II and his wife Sherry K. Warner, in Asheville, NC, and three grandchildren, David L. Warner and Amberlyn A. Warner, in Asheville, NC, and Joshua T. Warner, in Atlanta, GA. Following family tradition, she was called "Sittie" by her children and grandchildren.



Melvina was preceded in death by her husband, Lieutenant Charles L. Warner, her parents, William A. Daggett and Frocine E. Daggett, five sisters, Adeline Daggett, Ellen Daggett, Yvonne Williams, Evelyn Habeeb, and Olga Smith, and two brothers, James Daggett and William (Bobby) Daggett.



She was a long-time resident of Pascagoula, where she was born on July 22, 1924, and a long-term member of St. John's Episcopal Church. She retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding Corporation (Huntington Ingalls Industries) after 21 years. Melvina was a past member of the Ingalls Bowling Club, the Zonta Club, the Pascagoula Bridge Club, and the Pascagoula Sewing Club.



Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10:00-11:00am, at St. John's Episcopal Church in Pascagoula. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00am and graveside to follow at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula. Mrs. Warner's request was that, in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, or to the . You may send condolences to her family or share a memory at www.obryantokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary