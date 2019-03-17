Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merritt Brunies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merritt Brunies


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Merritt Brunies Obituary
Merritt A. Brunies

1923-2019

Gulfport

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11:30 AM, at the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Biloxi, with a visitation for family and friends from 9:30 until the Mass.

Burial with military honors will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family.

An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now