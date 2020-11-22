Michael A. Bates

April 19, 1957 - November 15, 2020

Vancleave, Mississippi - Michael was preceded in death by both his parents Earl and Geraldine Bates, as well as his brother Matt Bates.

He was survived by his loving wife, Barbara Bates, his children Tina (Kevin) Terry, Leigh Anne Rodgers, Robin (John) Arnott, Michael Bates, Christian Bates; his grandchildren, Allee, Ayden, Keigan, Makenna, Anakah, Raelynn;

his siblings, Colette Edwards, Loanne (Bill) Griffith, Kim Reiniger, Jackie (Mike) Fichera, Ray Bates, Jill (Kenny) Hunt; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Michael was not afraid of working, a day in his life. However, his favorite job was the 11 years he spent at Huntington Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, MS as an Outside Machinist, and Plate Labeler.

Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Michael managed his illness with a strong hand and grace. He always wanted to spend as much time as possible with his wife, kids, and grandchildren. During his final days he was surrounded by his wife and children, who he adored more than anything in this world.

A celebration of life for Michael has been planned at Center Pointe Church (6201 MS-57, Ocean Springs, Ms 39564). It will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 12pm-2pm. All are invited to attend.





