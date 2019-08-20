Home

Handsboro Baptist Church
1421 E Pass Rd
Gulfport, MS 39507
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Handsboro Baptist Church
Gulfport, MS
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Handsboro Baptist Church
Gulfport, MS
Michael Boudreaux Obituary
Michael Boudreaux

09/04/1954 ~ 08/17/2019

Gulfport, MS

Michael Jude Boudreaux passed away on August 17, 2019, in Gulfport, MS. Mike was born in Biloxi on September 4, 1954, to Clifton and Delores Boudreaux, Sr. Mike never missed the important opportunities of life. He lived to the fullest, he touched others' lives, he gave of his most valuable possession, his time. He was there for everyone, especially his family and friends. Mike was a loving husband, a devoted father, and a loyal brother. His love of coaching began with his daughter, Michelle, in T-ball and continued through her career as a Lady Admiral. Along the way, Coach Bou mentored a tremendous number of youths through his love of sports. He was considered a father to many because of the lives he touched. Coach Bou was also an umpire and earned respect for his fairness and integrity in the sports arena. Mike was a gifted athlete, and while in high school was actively recruited by the Kansas City Royals Baseball Academy as a catcher, a talent and passion shared with his daughter. Mike was a member of St. James Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was proud of his heritage, as demonstrated by his love of all things Cajun: LSU, the Ragin' Cajuns, beignets, and extended family in Abbeville, Louisiana. Mike was a friend to all, and his refreshing sense of humor will be missed by everyone who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Delores J. Boudreaux, Sr. Mike is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Tramuta Boudreaux, his daughter, Michelle Boudreaux, his brother, Clifton (Bud) J. Boudreaux, Jr. (Angele), and his surrogate daughters, Mary Dennis and Morgan Barry. Services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Handsboro Baptist Church, with visitation from 11:00 am to 1:00pm, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. James Catholic Church. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to serve the Boudreaux family in their time of need, and asks everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days.
Published in The Sun Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
