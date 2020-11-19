Michael Bourgeois

January 4, 1945 - November 17, 2020

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Michael O'Donnell Bourgeois was a 25 year resident of Baton Rouge and a 20 year resident of Biloxi, MS. He died unexpectedly in his home on November 17, 2020, shockingly (Not) in the middle of stating his option about a topic close to home, a family friend's pursuit of medical school. Those of you who knew Mike, also knew he did not shy away from stating his opinion on anything from food to flower arrangements to what clothing looks good (or bad) on you.

Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Coulon Bourgeois: his three sons, Paul, Thomas and Matthew; and his sister Carolann.

Mike was born in Morganza, LA on January 4, 1945. He graduated in 1969 from LSU School of Medicine and then served his country in the military. In 1972, Mike moved to Biloxi, MS and joined an OBGYN practice. He practiced in Biloxi for almost 20 years. In early 1990s, the family moved to Baton Rouge, where Mike was a faculty member for LSU School of Medicine. For the next 20 years he trained a new generation of OB/GYN doctors.

Mike loved carnival and was one of the founding members of the Krewe of Neptune in Biloxi, MS. He loved life and people and especially food. He will be deeply missed. He had a full life and has left a lasting legacy.

There will be a funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church in Baton Rouge, LA at 11am, Saturday, November 21, 2020. Address for church is 2250 Main Street Baton Rouge, LA 70802.

There will be No visitation or after services because of COVID 19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Aloysius School in Baton Rouge.





