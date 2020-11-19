1/
January 4, 1945 - November 17, 2020
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Michael O'Donnell Bourgeois was a 25 year resident of Baton Rouge and a 20 year resident of Biloxi, MS. He died unexpectedly in his home on November 17, 2020, shockingly (Not) in the middle of stating his option about a topic close to home, a family friend's pursuit of medical school. Those of you who knew Mike, also knew he did not shy away from stating his opinion on anything from food to flower arrangements to what clothing looks good (or bad) on you.
Mike is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Coulon Bourgeois: his three sons, Paul, Thomas and Matthew; and his sister Carolann.
Mike was born in Morganza, LA on January 4, 1945. He graduated in 1969 from LSU School of Medicine and then served his country in the military. In 1972, Mike moved to Biloxi, MS and joined an OBGYN practice. He practiced in Biloxi for almost 20 years. In early 1990s, the family moved to Baton Rouge, where Mike was a faculty member for LSU School of Medicine. For the next 20 years he trained a new generation of OB/GYN doctors.
Mike loved carnival and was one of the founding members of the Krewe of Neptune in Biloxi, MS. He loved life and people and especially food. He will be deeply missed. He had a full life and has left a lasting legacy.
There will be a funeral mass at Sacred Heart Church in Baton Rouge, LA at 11am, Saturday, November 21, 2020. Address for church is 2250 Main Street Baton Rouge, LA 70802.
There will be No visitation or after services because of COVID 19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Aloysius School in Baton Rouge.


Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

2 entries
November 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Memories of Mike are filled with laughter and fun. Mike, along with Mary, were wonderful hosts and always made guests feel special. We will love you and miss you.
Sherry and Chad Acton
Branson, Nash and Austin
Sherry Acton
Friend
November 18, 2020
I have fond memories of hanging out with Mike and engaging in deep conversations with him on my traditional trips to visit my brother for the LSU/Bama game.

Mike was such a great man and so much fun to spend time with. I am saddened by his sudden death and he will be truly missed!
John Purdy
Friend
