Michael Gras
1962-2020
Biloxi, MS
Saturday March 21, 2020, Mike Gras, 57, passed away in his Biloxi home.
Mike was born November 10, 1962 in New Orléans, Louisiana. Mike brought joy and laughter to those in his life. He was a perfectionist and made sure he did things the right way. Mike was a jack of all trades and accomplished so much in his short life. He was a welder, construction worker, limo driver, mechanic, electrician, and a plumber. There was not much Mike Gras could not do. Most importantly he was a loving husband, an amazing father, and an even better grandfather. He was so loved and is still loved. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. His memory will live on in our hearts. Until we meet again Daddy. Mom, Rain, and I miss you so much and we love you. Always and forever.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue, Biloxi, MS is in charge of arrangements. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 29, 2020