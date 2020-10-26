1/1
Michael Hill
1949 - 2020
Michael C. "Mike" Hill

1949-2020

Gulfport

Michael C. "Mike" Hill died in his sleep on April 16, 2020. Born on the Biloxi Point in 1949 to Charles Ernest Hill, Jr. and Mary Evelyn Melerine, he graduated from Biloxi High and USM. Then, he joined the US Army and saw the world.

He ran with the bulls in Pamplona, witnessed the Munich Olympic attack, and enjoyed many an Irish pub in Europe.

Mike graduated from law school at Ole Miss then opened his practice on the Coast to support his rugby habit. For the past 15 years, Mike worked for the Federal Government, first with the SBA after Hurricane Katrina, then as a FEMA field attorney assigned to all parts of the country, serving wherever disaster struck.

He dearly loved parading with the Ole Biloxi Marching Club and squiring his bride to the Les Pierrots and Les Badineurs balls during Mardi Gras. A Freemason, Napoleon aficionado and Jaguar club member, he was a student of history and of the human experience.

Mike is survived by his beloved wife, J. D. Lee; his daughters Leslie E. Young (Taylor) and Elizabeth M. Lee Rooke; and his grandchildren, Ben, Guy, Zach, Hunter, and Natalie. His pets, Laney and Jane, are lost without him.

Certain that God exists, Mike believed that life is fun and just one of the experiences a soul can enjoy in the universe.

The memorial service with Masonic Rites will be Monday, November 9, 2020 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport at 12:30 P.M., where friends may visit beginning at 11:00 A.M. The graveside service with military honors by the U.S Army will follow at 1:30 P.M. at the Biloxi National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Mike requested that any remembrances be directed to The Salvation Army, The Audubon Society or Ducks Unlimited.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
11:00 AM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
NOV
9
Memorial service
12:30 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
NOV
9
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - 15th Street
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Memories & Condolences
October 23, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 26, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
