Michael Joseph Lepoma, Jr.
D' Iberville
Michael Joseph Lepoma, Jr.; aka Bonz to friends and family, went to be with our Lord and Savior Monday, May 25, 2020.
Bonz resided in D' Iberville, MS most of his life. He was a painter by trade and was and AVID Saints and LSU fan. He was a hard working man who gave his all to support family and friends. Bonz was a well loved man by all.
Bonz was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Juliet Barnes; paternal grandparents, Joe and Helen Lepoma; and also his first born son, Cameron Michael Lepoma.
Bonz is survived by his parents, Michael and Brenda Lepoma; sisters, Julie Lepoma and Charo Starleigh; brother, Joshua Lepoma; daughters, Kaylee Lepoma, Corey Lepoma, and Lyssa Lepoma; and also his grandson, Cameron (Cam Cam) Reid, who changed his life. Bonz is also survived by many nephews, great nephews, and his wife, Debra Lepoma.
Bonz was a proud member of Mosaic Church. He gave his life and soul to our Lord in November 2019. That was an amazing proud day for him.
From Bonz's friends and family; "You already had your wings brotha. Now spread them and fly high!"
D' Iberville
Michael Joseph Lepoma, Jr.; aka Bonz to friends and family, went to be with our Lord and Savior Monday, May 25, 2020.
Bonz resided in D' Iberville, MS most of his life. He was a painter by trade and was and AVID Saints and LSU fan. He was a hard working man who gave his all to support family and friends. Bonz was a well loved man by all.
Bonz was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Juliet Barnes; paternal grandparents, Joe and Helen Lepoma; and also his first born son, Cameron Michael Lepoma.
Bonz is survived by his parents, Michael and Brenda Lepoma; sisters, Julie Lepoma and Charo Starleigh; brother, Joshua Lepoma; daughters, Kaylee Lepoma, Corey Lepoma, and Lyssa Lepoma; and also his grandson, Cameron (Cam Cam) Reid, who changed his life. Bonz is also survived by many nephews, great nephews, and his wife, Debra Lepoma.
Bonz was a proud member of Mosaic Church. He gave his life and soul to our Lord in November 2019. That was an amazing proud day for him.
From Bonz's friends and family; "You already had your wings brotha. Now spread them and fly high!"
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.