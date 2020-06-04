Michael Joseph Lepoma Jr.
Michael Joseph Lepoma, Jr.

D' Iberville

Michael Joseph Lepoma, Jr.; aka Bonz to friends and family, went to be with our Lord and Savior Monday, May 25, 2020.

Bonz resided in D' Iberville, MS most of his life. He was a painter by trade and was and AVID Saints and LSU fan. He was a hard working man who gave his all to support family and friends. Bonz was a well loved man by all.

Bonz was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Juliet Barnes; paternal grandparents, Joe and Helen Lepoma; and also his first born son, Cameron Michael Lepoma.

Bonz is survived by his parents, Michael and Brenda Lepoma; sisters, Julie Lepoma and Charo Starleigh; brother, Joshua Lepoma; daughters, Kaylee Lepoma, Corey Lepoma, and Lyssa Lepoma; and also his grandson, Cameron (Cam Cam) Reid, who changed his life. Bonz is also survived by many nephews, great nephews, and his wife, Debra Lepoma.

Bonz was a proud member of Mosaic Church. He gave his life and soul to our Lord in November 2019. That was an amazing proud day for him.

From Bonz's friends and family; "You already had your wings brotha. Now spread them and fly high!"



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
