Michael Joseph Lepoma, Jr.D' IbervilleMichael Joseph Lepoma, Jr.; aka Bonz to friends and family, went to be with our Lord and Savior Monday, May 25, 2020.Bonz resided in D' Iberville, MS most of his life. He was a painter by trade and was and AVID Saints and LSU fan. He was a hard working man who gave his all to support family and friends. Bonz was a well loved man by all.Bonz was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Juliet Barnes; paternal grandparents, Joe and Helen Lepoma; and also his first born son, Cameron Michael Lepoma.Bonz is survived by his parents, Michael and Brenda Lepoma; sisters, Julie Lepoma and Charo Starleigh; brother, Joshua Lepoma; daughters, Kaylee Lepoma, Corey Lepoma, and Lyssa Lepoma; and also his grandson, Cameron (Cam Cam) Reid, who changed his life. Bonz is also survived by many nephews, great nephews, and his wife, Debra Lepoma.Bonz was a proud member of Mosaic Church. He gave his life and soul to our Lord in November 2019. That was an amazing proud day for him.From Bonz's friends and family; "You already had your wings brotha. Now spread them and fly high!"