Michael Brace Schrantz



1930 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Michael Brace Schrantz, 76, of Gulfport, Mississippi, passed away peacefully at home on March 9, 2019.



Mike was born on May 7, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee. After a childhood traveling the United States and Europe, he found his home in Gulfport, Mississippi. He attended University of Southern Mississippi. Mike was a senior claims representative with State Farm Insurance Company for 35 years. He also served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve for 23 years, achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3.



He was appreciative of the influence the Boy Scouts and Explorer Scouts had on his young life and spent many later years committing himself to volunteering for those organizations. His time in the Scouts introduced him to his love of hunting and the outdoors. Mike was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow. He received the Vigil Honor, the highest honor that the Order of the Arrow can give to a member for service.



Mike was a lifelong car restoration enthusiast. He combined this with his love of his military service in his involvement with the MS Coast Watchers Antique Military Vehicle Club.



Mike was predeceased by his father, Dr. Freeman Sylvester Schrantz of Fairhope, Alabama; his mother, Kathleen von Gontard Henschel of New York, New York; and his daughter, Amanda Kathleen Schrantz of Gulfport, Mississippi.



He is survived by his brother, Ladd Alexander (Marcia) Schrantz of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; his sons, Christopher Michael Schrantz of Gulfport and Nathan Ladd (Lauren) Schrantz of New Orleans; and a grandson, Jonathan McRae Schrantz of New Orleans.



A visitation will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Gulfport at 11:00am on Saturday, March 16 with a funeral service at 12:00. A private burial will follow.



A memorial fund has been established in his name at Camp Ti'ak Scouting Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Camp Ti'ak Lodge, 1318 Hardy Street, Hattiesburg, Mississippi 39401.



Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements.