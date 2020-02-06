|
|
Michael Simpkins, Sr.
March 2, 1955 - January 31, 2020
Waveland
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Church of the Living God Resurrection at 11am. Rev. Roderick Washington will officiate. Michael was born March 2, 1955 to the late Ethel Bell Simpkins Harrington and Roland Simpkins. On Friday, January 31, 2020, Michael ended this life peacefully at his home embraced by his loving family at the age of 64. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Michael leaves to cherish his loving memories: his devoted wife of 37 plus years, Cynthia Simpkins; two children, Michael, Jr.(Amber) Simpkins of D'Iberville, MS and Jeremy Simpkins of Waveland, MS; three sisters, Elizabeth Simpkins of Waveland, MS, Deneen Terry and Ann Simpkins both of St. Paul, MN; one brother, James Simpkins, of Waveland; seven grandchildren, Joshua, Dominic, Amiyah, Elezia, Kylie, Xavier, and Arianna; four Godchildren, Latonya Mercier, Crystal Singleton, Tiffany Brown, and Jamaal Mercier; three sisters-in-law, Linda Williams, Angela Daniels, and Robin McCants all of Pensacola, FL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 10-11am. Interment will be in the Waveland Cemetery. Entrusted to Brown's Funeral Home of Picayune, MS.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 6, 2020