Michael Brian "Tinker" Weekley



1946-2019



Saucier



Michael Brian "Tinker" Weekley, age 72 of Saucier, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.



He was born in Gulfport and was a resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast for the majority of his life. Tinker attended Harrison Central High School, and went on to study welding and worked for Irby Brothers. He then studied technical drafting, and completed an 800 hour certification at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He then transitioned to offshore work, ultimately becoming an industrial electrician. Tinker eventually assumed the lead role over multiple oil production platforms. He retired after 46 years, then served as a consultant for deep water drilling rigs for four additional years.



Tinker loved to fish and spend time with his family.



The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Saucier United Methodist Church, 24135 Church Ave., Saucier, with a visitation for family and friends from 12:00 PM until the service. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Gulfport.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport is serving the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Saucier United Methodist Church, Saucier.



