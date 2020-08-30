1/1
Micheline O'Brien
1937 - 2020
Micheline Clotilde O'Brien

1937~2020

Biloxi, MS

Micheline Clotilde O'Brien, age 83, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Biloxi. Mrs. O'Brien was a native of Paris, France and had been a resident of Biloxi for 45 years.

Mrs. O'Brien went to University of Nice and has a master degree in English and International Law. She worked in Paris at UNESCO and the USO as a translator where she met her husband. She also worked at the Keesler BX. She loved to travel, play bridge, enjoyed tennis, ballet and opera. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, George Moreau and mother, Marliese Moreau. Survivors include her husband, Robert O'Brien; daughter, Anne Ray and her husband Bobby Ray; and her sister Huguette Kobierowski and her husband Edmund.

The family would like to thank the Bay Cove family and Notre Dame Hospice. In lieu of flowers, family ask for donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Bradford -O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi from 12-1pm with a memorial service at 1pm. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Pass Road
SEP
1
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Pass Road
Funeral services provided by
Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home - Pass Road
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-1811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

August 28, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of my best friend’s mom, Mrs. O’Brien. There are so many memories, stories, smiles and laughs to reflect on until we see her again. “For this world is not our permanent home; We are looking forward to a home yet to come.” Hebrews 13:14
Melissa Mercer
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
August 27, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you in moments of distress.
2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
