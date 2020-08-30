Micheline Clotilde O'Brien
1937~2020
Biloxi, MS
Micheline Clotilde O'Brien, age 83, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Biloxi. Mrs. O'Brien was a native of Paris, France and had been a resident of Biloxi for 45 years.
Mrs. O'Brien went to University of Nice and has a master degree in English and International Law. She worked in Paris at UNESCO and the USO as a translator where she met her husband. She also worked at the Keesler BX. She loved to travel, play bridge, enjoyed tennis, ballet and opera. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, George Moreau and mother, Marliese Moreau. Survivors include her husband, Robert O'Brien; daughter, Anne Ray and her husband Bobby Ray; and her sister Huguette Kobierowski and her husband Edmund.
The family would like to thank the Bay Cove family and Notre Dame Hospice. In lieu of flowers, family ask for donations to be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Bradford -O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi from 12-1pm with a memorial service at 1pm. Interment will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.
