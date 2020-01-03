|
|
Miguel Joseph Barraza
1976 ~ 2019
Pass Christian
Miguel Joseph Barraza, age 43 of native of Slidell, LA and resident of Pass Christian, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Freddie and Mathilda Daigle and Onesimo and Josefa Barraza; his first love, Tearziah Mary Deschamp; and grandson, Holden Michael Barraza.
Miguel is survived by his wife of 6 years, Carrie Leigh Barraza; his parents, Darline Theresa Barraza and Humberto Barraza; children, Brandon Michael (Savannah Blaire) Barraza, Mariah Jade Barraza (Jacob Ryan) Necaise and Gracelyn Francis Barraza; siblings, Angela Barraza (Alphonse, Jr.) Falgout, Bobby Anthony Barraza and Kimberly Ann Barraza.
He was the owner of MJB Construction, LLC. In his free time, Miguel enjoyed boating, horseback riding and quarter house racing.
Miguel was a devoted and protective husband, father, son and brother. He was a person with true feelings and a natural wisdom who loved strongly. He was true to his friends. Miguel was always there to strengthen the people around him; a true leader and force to be admired.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian from 6:00pm until 9:00pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00am at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Pass Christian, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am in the church. Burial will follow in Alphonse Malley Memorial Gardens.
An online guestbook may be viewed and condolences and photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 3, 2020