Mike McNab
1957 - 2020
Mike McNab

November 27,1957--April 29, 2020

Ocean Springs/Biloxi

Mike McNab 62, passed away in the comfort of his home with his two beloved dogs. Survived by three children Michael Kirk McNab Jr.,Lucas Anthony McNab, Nikki Annette McNab and seven grandchildren. Also survived by his mother Barbara Ann "Moose" McNab and two sisters Kelly Ann Williams and Jackie Lynn Danner. Services to be arranged at a later date.


Published in The Sun Herald on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 9, 2020
R.I.P. Mike, a lot of great memories over our lifetime. God Bless. Danny J.
