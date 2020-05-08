Mike McNab



November 27,1957--April 29, 2020



Ocean Springs/Biloxi



Mike McNab 62, passed away in the comfort of his home with his two beloved dogs. Survived by three children Michael Kirk McNab Jr.,Lucas Anthony McNab, Nikki Annette McNab and seven grandchildren. Also survived by his mother Barbara Ann "Moose" McNab and two sisters Kelly Ann Williams and Jackie Lynn Danner. Services to be arranged at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store