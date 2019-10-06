|
|
Mildred Allen Cruthirds
Slidell
1930 ~2019
Mildred Allen Cruthirds passed away in Slidell, Louisiana, on Wednesday, October 2, at the age of 89. A native of the Mississippi Coast, she lived much of her life in LaPlace, Louisiana. Mildred is survived by her husband of 73 years, Stanley Cruthirds, and four sisters, Margaret, Elaine, Daisy Lee, and Sheila. She was the beloved mother of four surviving children: Richard, Joseph, Jan Stein, and Linda "Cookie" Zimmerman. The eldest son, Michael, passed away in 2010. Mildred was the loving matriarch of a large extended family that included nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, and all of the spouses who entered the clan through marriage.
Mildred had a great sense of adventure and always welcomed new experiences. She trained as a hairdresser and for years ran her own beauty shop. Even though she couldn't swim, she made sailing trips with Stanley in Florida and the Bahamas. She learned to snow ski when she was 50. She began to paint after taking art classes at Delgado College. She entered art shows and sold a number of paintings. She and her husband traveled the U.S. in their RV, but when Stanley resisted traveling abroad, she made several trips with girlfriends to Europe, South America, and Africa. Never idle, when health issues kept her close to home, she made quilts to give lucky friends and family members. Mildred had a quiet strength and in difficult times she was resilient and a source of strength to others. She will be sorely missed by all her family and friends.
A memorial service for Mildred will be held on Thursday, October 10, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458. Visitation will be held at 10:00AM with the service to follow at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coalville United Methodist Church, 12298 Shorecrest Rd, Biloxi, MS 39532, or to Aldersgate United Methodist Church at the address above.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 6, 2019