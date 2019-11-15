|
Mildred Louise Savage
1925 - 2019
Ocean Springs
Mildred Louise Savage, age 94, of Ocean Springs, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Mrs. Savage was born in Adel, GA to John Archie and Lucy Harris. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of Lena Vista Baptist Church in Auburndale, FL.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Henry Savage; her parents; sons, Tony and Stanley Savage; two brothers, Irvin and Ethridge Harris; and her sister, Doris Allmon.
She is survived by her daughter, Ann Lonnborg (Merrill) of Ocean Springs; sisters, Mary Lou Talley and Faye Hutto; 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
Mrs. Savage was transferred from RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. at Washington Avenue, to Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale, FL for services to be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit 30 minutes prior. Interment will follow at Glen Abbey Memorial Gardens.
Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 15, 2019