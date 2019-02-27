|
Mrs. Mildred Alma Guse Olson
1918-2019
Biloxi
Mrs. Mildred Alma Guse Olson, age 100, died Friday, February 22, 2019.
Mrs. Olson was a native of Mayville, WI and a resident of the Gulf Coast since 1987. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville, WI. She enjoyed playing golf, bridge and was an avid reader.
Mrs. Olsen was preceded in death by her husband, Carl A. Olson.
She is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Pat (William) Descher; three grandsons, Dr. William Descher (Carol), Gregg Descher (Meredith), and Jeffrey Descher; and seven great grandchildren, Lauren, Drake, Kelsey, Breton, Katherine, Mary Carlton, and William Caffrey.
The family prefers donations in Mrs. Olson's memory to be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263.
Services will be held in Wisconsin. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 27, 2019