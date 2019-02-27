The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Olson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred Olson Obituary
Mrs. Mildred Alma Guse Olson

1918-2019

Biloxi

Mrs. Mildred Alma Guse Olson, age 100, died Friday, February 22, 2019.

Mrs. Olson was a native of Mayville, WI and a resident of the Gulf Coast since 1987. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mayville, WI. She enjoyed playing golf, bridge and was an avid reader.

Mrs. Olsen was preceded in death by her husband, Carl A. Olson.

She is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Pat (William) Descher; three grandsons, Dr. William Descher (Carol), Gregg Descher (Meredith), and Jeffrey Descher; and seven great grandchildren, Lauren, Drake, Kelsey, Breton, Katherine, Mary Carlton, and William Caffrey.

The family prefers donations in Mrs. Olson's memory to be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263.

Services will be held in Wisconsin. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now