Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Perry


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Perry Obituary
Mildred Cruthirds Perry

1921 ~ 2019

D'Iberville

Mildred Cruthirds Perry, age 98, passed away on December 25, 2019 in Biloxi, MS. She was born in Latimer, MS to Van Cleave Cruthirds and Maggie Garlotte Cruthirds. She attended St. Martin High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She was also a member of Bethel Hill Baptist Church, built on the land donated by her father.

She is predeceased by her husband, Warren Perry, Sr.; parents, Van Cleave and Maggie Cruthirds; children, George and Brenda; and sisters, Thelma and Edith.

She leaves behind five sons, Mark, Randall, Warren, Glen, and Vahn; one brother, Thomas; two sisters, Vivian and Viola; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren;

At her request, there will be no service. A private interment will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave. Biloxi, MS.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. West Jackson County, served the family.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -