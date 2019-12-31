|
|
Mildred Cruthirds Perry
1921 ~ 2019
D'Iberville
Mildred Cruthirds Perry, age 98, passed away on December 25, 2019 in Biloxi, MS. She was born in Latimer, MS to Van Cleave Cruthirds and Maggie Garlotte Cruthirds. She attended St. Martin High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She was also a member of Bethel Hill Baptist Church, built on the land donated by her father.
She is predeceased by her husband, Warren Perry, Sr.; parents, Van Cleave and Maggie Cruthirds; children, George and Brenda; and sisters, Thelma and Edith.
She leaves behind five sons, Mark, Randall, Warren, Glen, and Vahn; one brother, Thomas; two sisters, Vivian and Viola; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren;
At her request, there will be no service. A private interment will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave. Biloxi, MS.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. West Jackson County, served the family.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020