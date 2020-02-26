The Sun Herald Obituaries
Mildred Prine Obituary
Mildred Ruth Myers Prine

1950 ~ 2020

Vancleave

Mildred Ruth Myers Prine of Vancleave, MS passed away in Ocean Springs on February 22, 2020.

She was born on July 25,1950. She was a lifelong resident of Vancleave, MS

Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Ruth Myers; a son, Kevin Prine; three brothers, Roy, Monroe, and Paul; a sister, Edna Louise Myers; and a great nephew, Lane.

Survivors include her husband, Curtis; one grandson Nathan Prine; four sisters, Mary (Glenn) Tregle, Uvonne (Wayne) Jones, Ellen (Larry) White, and Brenda Myers; four brothers, James (Bobbie), Gary (Linn), Larry, and Floyd Myers; thirty-seven nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews; a very special cousin Vivian Parker.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 am chapel service at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Jim Ramsey Rd. in Vancleave. Burial will follow at the Vancleave Holiness Church Cemetery. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 26, 2020
