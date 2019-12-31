|
Milton Orrels, Sr.
1937 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Milton (Oz) Orrels, Sr., age 82, died Monday, December 16, 2019 at the VA Medical Center after a long battle with Agent Orange related cancer.
He is preceded in death by his wife Karen F. Perry Orrels; parents, Jacob and Vina Orrels; Siblings, Ivan (Lanky) Orrels, Lynn Orrels, and Irene Orrels Shifalo.
Oz is survived by two children, his son, Milton Orrels, Jr. (Dianna), daughter, Teresa Orrels Calcote-Biggs (Richard) and Tim Davis (a dear friend and adopted son). He also left behind three grandchildren, Cade M. Calcote, Ashley D. Calcote, and CJ Orrels; as well nieces and nephews whom he also loved dearly.
Oz is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals and honors. He grew up in nearby Gulfport. He spent 23 years dedicated to the Army. Upon retirement from the Army, he was soon employed with the Navy out at Stennis Space Center, where he spent another 20 years serving the government. Oz, was also an active participant of the Masonic Lodge of Gulfport, where he served as Worshipful Master and served as past Grand Master Mason of MS; he also served with the Independent Order of Odd fellows
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 17th at 11:00 AM, at the National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS. The service is open to all.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 31, 2019