|
|
Milton John Pappas
January 13, 1934 - July 26, 2019
New Castle, NH
Milton John Pappas of New Castle, NH and a long-time winter resident of Naples, FL unexpectedly passed away in his home at the age of 85. As the saying goes, Milt "never met a stranger" and his larger-than-life personality will be long-remembered by the many he touched over the years.
Milton was the seventh born child of John and Angelina (Kessaris) Pappas, and a first-generation Greek-American. He was predeceased by his siblings "Poppy," Mary, George, Sophie, Georgia, Nick and Peter. His survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Dixie (Soukaris) Pappas of Dover, NH, his sons Dr John F. Pappas, MD of Biloxi, Mississippi (and his wife Dr. Joann (Orphanos) Pappas, DPM) and Dr. James M. Pappas, PhD of Tulsa, Oklahoma (and his wife Dr. Karen (Flaherty) Pappas, Ph.D.), five grandchildren Luke, Tea, Miltiades, Elizabeth and Hannah, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Milton was an accomplished football player at Portsmouth Senior High School and made the All-State team in 1952 following a winless season. He went on to play for the UNH Wildcats before leaving for military duty in the Army. While stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany he was named to the All-Army football team playing offense, defense and kicker. He loved playing the game of football and his passion for the sport continued as a devout fan of the New England Patriots. Milton was honorably discharged from the Army and returned to the US to open the Colony Beauty Salon in Dover, NH working as a cosmetologist.
The love of his life was Dixie (Soukaris) Pappas of Dover, NH. Inseparable for 63 years of marriage, the couple created and developed Pappco Realty Corporation and they owned and managed numerous properties in the seacoast area. Milton embodied the American dream as a first generation Greek who worked as a shoe shine boy on the streets of Portsmouth, subsequently retiring in Naples, Florida in 1987.
Milton's retirement years were completely consumed by the many social connections to which he maintained. First, he absolutely adored the communities of friends he created through his love of outdoor activities such as fishing, boating and golf. Those that knew Milt understood that the competitive spirit he displayed on the football field or in the business community paled in comparison to the friendly competition he showed on the golf course. Second, Milton's enduring passion for life was evident in the effusive love he displayed for five grandchildren. Papou's legacy will live forever in their adoring hearts. He will long be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and good humor. As Irving Berlin once said, "The song is ended, but the melody lingers on."
Hasta La Vista!
Services: Visiting Hours will be held from 5-8pm on Tuesday, July 30 at J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad Street, Portsmouth. A funeral service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, July 31 at St. Nicholas Greek Church, 40 Andrew Jarvis Drive, Portsmouth. Interment will follow at South Street Cemetery in Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Church Memorial Fund. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 29, 2019