Miriam Guice Howell
January 22, 1922 - July 17, 2019
San Antonio, Texas
Miriam Guice Howell, 97, originally of Biloxi, Mississippi, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
Born January 22, 1922 in Biloxi, Mississippi, Miriam was the daughter of William Lee and Lee Dicks Guice. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Henry Howell (Tom) her son, Thomas Henry Howell Jr. (Tommy) and all of her 7 siblings. She is survived by her son, Ed Howell (Kathy), daughter, Becky Brochu (Paul), as well as Leigh and Lee Cotton. Lovingly known as Mimi to her grandchildren, they are Miriam Lewis, Thomas Howell (Jasmin), Kate Howell, James Howell (Katy), Carolyn Hunt (Drew), Ellen Brochu, Andrew Brochu (Jenny), and Meredith Sherwood (Andrew). Her great-grandchildren are Emerson, Lake and Reece Lewis, Paisleigh Howell, Logan, Landrew, Keara and Skylar Lewis, and Graham Hunt, Murray and Wells Brochu and Ezra, Eva and Eden Sherwood. She was beloved Aunt Miriam to many nieces, nephews and their children.
After marrying her husband Tom, Miriam left the coast and lived in Starkville while Tom finished college at Mississippi State then lived in Poplarville and Picayune where Ed and Tommy were born. They then moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico where Becky was born then on to San Antonio and El Paso, Texas. She and Tom moved back to Biloxi when they retired, returning to the place she always called "Home".
Miriam loved helping people and serving in the community. This was shown in all the ministries she did in various Presbyterian Church's from serving as a deaconess, to President of the Women of the Church, and roles too numerous to mention. She was active in her children's schools as PTA president and many other activities. She was active in PEO, the Assistance League, DAR and Volunteered in the Biloxi Hospital until she was 90, when she moved back to San Antonio to be closer to family.
Miriam loved people dearly and blessed so many family, friends and even strangers with her sweet continence and desire to help everyone she met. She loved people as Jesus did and it showed in all she did. All those left here will miss her greatly, but we know she is with Jesus and her beloved Tom and family.
One of her favorite bible verses that she lived out was
Galatians 5:22-23 "But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law."
Her celebration of life will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, Biloxi. Please wear bright colors as we are celebrating this amazing woman and the full, wonderful life that she led.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to First Presbyterian Church of Biloxi, 1340 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39530
Published in The Sun Herald on July 31, 2019