|
|
Mitchell "Tony" Guin
Kiln, MS
Mitchell "Tony" Guin, 55, of Kiln, MS passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Kiln, MS.
Tony loved to make people laugh, He loved his animals and always had beautiful flower gardens. Tony will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Guin.
He is survived by his mother, Polly Guin; two brothers, Roy Guin (Sandy) and Paul Guin; sister, Debra Sharp (Ken); numerous nieces and nephews and good friend Chris Smith.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Vicksburg, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 16, 2019