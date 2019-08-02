|
|
Mollie Harry Doucet
1935-2019
Gulfport
Mollie Harry Doucet passed away peacefully on August 1, 2019, joining her late husband, Alton Doucet, and late grandson, Steven (Chase) Doucet.
She is survived by her five children, Harry Doucet (Joan), Diane Doucet Long (Scott), Dickie Doucet (Jane Anne), Steve Doucet (Lorrie), and Tommy Doucet (Katie); two sisters, Peggy Schloegel (George) and Dona Haynes (the late Jimmy); eight grandchildren; four step grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and seven nieces and nephews.
Born to the late Gladys and J.J. Harry on December 11, 1935, Mollie was a lifetime resident of Gulfport. She always had a smile on her face, a twinkle in her blue eyes, and a beautiful spirit. Mollie loved her family, church, friends, New Orleans Saints, Mardi Gras, parties, dining out, and traveling.
In their younger years, Mollie and her late husband, Alton, loved boating and traveling. She worked at Dillard's for many years and Mississippi Gulf Coast Junior College Bookstore at the Jeff Davis Campus for 26 years. She was also a member of Gulfport Civic League. In the past few years, Mollie had started traveling again, enjoying neighborhood gazebo parties, and family gatherings.
Mollie's sweet spirit has blessed so many lives and she leaves behind her special touch on all of our hearts.
The funeral service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 5005 Lawson Avenue, Gulfport, at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019, with a visitation for family and friends from 12:30 PM until the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Joseph's Hospice of Gulfport, , or Burn Foundation of America in Augusta, Georgia.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is proudly serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019