Monica M. Ballew
1945-2019
Pascagoula
Monica M. Ballew passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2019.
Monica was born on January 2, 1945 in Morgan City, LA. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and also owned and operated Monica's Restaurant for 15 years. These two passions she combined for her own personal ministry and outreach. She felt it an honor to be able to feed missionaries, first responders and military. She donated foods to Our Daily Bread. Monica became an icon in this area to those she served, many who became lasting friends. She enjoyed traveling with lifelong friends, making each trip an adventure.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony "Tony" Marisco and Beatrice Marisco Hyman and a brother, Carlos Hyman.
She is survived by a son, Vernon L. Smith Jr. (Beth) of Moss Point; daughter, Lisa M. Harrison of Moss Point; brother, Gene Hyman (Jeanette) of Helena; grandchildren, Tasha Jones, B.J. Harriosn, Tiffany Harrison, and Mallory Smith; five great grandchildren and her dog, Cookie.
Funeral Service will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home at 11:00 am with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment will conclude at Serene Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed online at www.obryantokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 4, 2019