Monica Hebert Perkins
1953 - 2019
Biloxi
Monica Hebert Perkins, age 66, was welcomed home in the arms of Jesus on July 24, 2019. Monica attended St. Martin schools and worked in the St. Martin school system for over 30 years. She was a lifelong resident of the MS Gulf Coast and an active member of McClellan Road Baptist Church. Monica loved travelling, bowling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Monica is preceded in death by her parents, Ivy Paul and Hazel Hebert; and siblings, Frances Hebert, Edna Jarrell, and Anthony Hebert.
Survivors include her loving husband of nearly 49 years, Edward "Buddy" Perkins; sons, Anthony (Sharron), Tim, and Bryan; grandchildren, Caitlin, Jacob, Lilliana, and Conner; siblings, Susan(Kenneth) Mallette, Gracie (Roger) Green, Deborah Lindquist, Hazel "Pepper" (Frank) Gill, and Julie "Kim" (Jon) Griffin; sixteen nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
Although our hearts are heavy today and our loss is great, we know that we will join her in Heaven one day, rejoicing and worshipping our Savior forever.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at McClellan Road Baptist Church in Latimer, where friends can visit from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow the service and be held at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Ocean Springs. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 27, 2019