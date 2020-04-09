|
Monta Ann Barlow
Dec. 2, 1938--Apr. 5, 2020
Moss Point
It is with great sadness that the family of Monta Ann Barlow of Moss Point, MS announce her passing on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 81. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her loving family, as she would have wanted.
Monta will be remembered by her husband of almost 60 years, Jimmie; children, Paula Barlow (Chad Hamilton), James Barlow (Shannon), and Mona Barlow; grandchildren, Adyson Barlow, Avery Barlow, Jacob Barlow, Jade Barlow, and Bayley Barlow; step-grandchildren, Kyle Craig, Morgan Craig, Amber Craig, and Gavin Craig; sister, Theressa Miles (Johnny); nieces and nephews, extended family, as well as countless long-time friends.
Monta was predeceased by her parents, T.G. and Pauline Helton; brother, Billy Joe Helton; sister, Lynda Sherman.
She and her husband owned and operated Taylor Furniture in Moss Point, MS for over 30 years. Serving the people of the MS Gulf Coast and helping them pick the perfect home décor brought her immense joy. More importantly, she never met a stranger and looked forward to getting to know her customers, never missing an opportunity to share a conversation to learn more about their families. She adored people, and the feeling was mutual; she was so loved by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.
Monta was a devoted, loving, selfless wife, mother, and grandmother, always making sure to tell everyone about her grandkids, especially the "Barlow Quadruplets." She gave abundantly to others without ever asking or expecting anything in return; she most certainly had a servant's heart.
Monta attended Ridglea Heights Baptist Church where she thoroughly enjoyed the pastor, Brother Steve Cirlot, and the church family she came to know and love there. Without a doubt, she wholeheartedly loved the Lord.
The Barlow family wishes to send a special thank you to Dr. Allison Wall and her staff at Memorial Hospital for their care and genuine compassion during this difficult journey.
The family requests anyone wishing to send flowers for the graveside service would avoid glass containers and vases. Otherwise, feel free to show your support by sending flowers directly to the family. For those wishing to express their sympathy in another way, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Monta Barlow to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org.
Due to the current Covid-19 virus concerns, the family will be having a private graveside service on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Serene Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Moss Point, MS. A memorial service/celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/Escatawpa, MS, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Monta Ann Barlow. We encourage you to leave your heartfelt condolences for the family on her online register book at www.heritagefuneralhome.us
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 9, 2020