Monty Edward Holden
Vancleave
Mr. Monty Edward Holden, age 66, of Vancleave, MS, died Friday, November 8, 2019, in Ocean Springs, MS.
Monty was born on the 4th of July, 1953 and was a lifelong resident of Vancleave, MS. He graduated from Vancleave High School in 1971 and only missed 3 days of school in 12 years. He loved his Vancleave Bulldogs and bled Royal Blue and White. He worked at Ingalls Shipbuilding as a union steward and pipefitter and retired as a highly respected pipe general foreman after 42 years. He was vice president of Magnolia Hunting Club. He was an avid dog hunter and raised some of the best deer dogs ever turned loose in the Pascagoula River swamp and Ward Bayou. He was a buck hunter and never killed a doe in his 66 years. He enjoyed sitting around the kitchen table with his wife Susan, family, and friends while listening to music and drinking an ice-cold Miller Lite. He watched every episode of Bonanza fifteen times. He sometimes enjoyed a good fist fight. He wasn't a world traveler. In fact he rarely left Jackson county. He wasn't a dreamer of faraway places because he lived out his dream with his family and friends at Pine Island, on his houseboat, and on the oak ridges and muddy ponds in the Pascagoula River Swamp. He will be sorely missed and the lives of those of us who had the pleasure of knowing him will never be the same.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Barbara Jane (Cole) Holden; and his brother, Victor Aaron 'Ronch' Holden.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 27 years, Susan Holden; sons Bart (Michelle) Holden, Josh (Delta) Holden, both of Vancleave, MS; his sisters, Leta 'Sis' (Pat) Burlison of Ocean Springs, MS, Deirdre 'Deedy' Holden of Vancleave, MS, brother, Kyle (Melanie) Holden of Vancleave, MS, grand children, Jacob and Gage of Vancleave, MS, River of Yosemite Valley, CA, Adrianna, Dayne, Gunner, Lori, and Hazel; as well as great grand children, Xavier, Sawyer and Ember, all of Vancleave, MS.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17th,2019 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at Southern MS Funeral Services, 6631 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs, MS with a service to begin at 7:00 pm.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 13, 2019