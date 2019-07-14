|
|
Mozelle D. Hobbs
1915-2019
Ridgeland, MS
Mozelle D. Hobbs, age 103, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Ridgeland, MS.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin P. Hobbs; parents, Floyd Arthur Ramsey and Lora Austin Fort Ramsey; son, Robert L. Drake; and several siblings.
She is survived by her granddaughter, Diana Martin (Keith) of Broken Arrow, OK; great-granddaughter, Amy Lawler (Jason); two great-grandsons, Kenneth Martin (Janet) and Matthew Martin (Ashley); 4 great-great grandchildren, Cadence Martin, Jackson Lawler, Hunter Martin and Haylei Lawler; two nieces, Miffy Woods of Greenville and Charlotte Bruce of Jacksonville, FL; great-niece, Heather McCluskey (David); great-nephew, Guy Lindsay.
A visitation will be held from 4:00PM until 7:00PM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi. A graveside service will be held at 9:00AM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 14, 2019