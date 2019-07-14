Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
More Obituaries for Mozelle Hobbs
Mozelle Hobbs


1915 - 2019
Mozelle Hobbs Obituary
Mozelle D. Hobbs

1915-2019

Ridgeland, MS

Mozelle D. Hobbs, age 103, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Ridgeland, MS.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin P. Hobbs; parents, Floyd Arthur Ramsey and Lora Austin Fort Ramsey; son, Robert L. Drake; and several siblings.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Diana Martin (Keith) of Broken Arrow, OK; great-granddaughter, Amy Lawler (Jason); two great-grandsons, Kenneth Martin (Janet) and Matthew Martin (Ashley); 4 great-great grandchildren, Cadence Martin, Jackson Lawler, Hunter Martin and Haylei Lawler; two nieces, Miffy Woods of Greenville and Charlotte Bruce of Jacksonville, FL; great-niece, Heather McCluskey (David); great-nephew, Guy Lindsay.

A visitation will be held from 4:00PM until 7:00PM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi. A graveside service will be held at 9:00AM on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Biloxi National Cemetery.

Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on July 14, 2019
