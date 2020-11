Murl U. HoverAge 81, of GulfportGulfport, MSMurl U. Hover, age 81, of Gulfport, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, November 13, 2020, surrounded by her family.She was preceded in death by her parents; George and Inez Ulmer.She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James I. "Jimmy" Hover; her daughter, Bettye (David) Clark; sons, Luke (Sandra) Hover, Michael (Leisa) Hover; son-in-love, Tony Karnes; daughter-in-love, Stacey Davidson; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; three sisters; and other extended family.Visitation will be held at Michael Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday, November 17, from 10:00 to 11:00, with funeral services at 11:00. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wiggins.RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family, and a full obituary may be viewed and shared at www.riemannfamily.com