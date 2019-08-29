|
|
Myra Joyce Steinberg Derry
Diamondhead
Myra Joyce Steinberg Derry, age 81, of Diamondhead, Mississippi passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019.
She was a native of Wisconsin and a resident of Diamondhead, Mississippi for the past 21 years.
She always had a smile on her face. She loved spending time with her family and friends, traveling, baking, gardening, and volunteering in her local community. She was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she met the love of her life, Bill Derry. They were married on June 28th, 1958 and raised two children in Panora, Iowa before relocating to Louisiana in the early 1980s.
Myra will be dearly missed and forever kept in our hearts and prayers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Derry; her son, Todd Derry; her brother, Louis (Diane) Wilson and her parents, Fred and Inez Wilson.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Mark) Cooper; her granddaughter, Hanna (Michael) Mitchell; her brothers, Ken (Cheryl) Steinberg, Freddy Wilson, Dick (Mary) Wilson; her god-daughter Gina (Bob) Michaels and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by numerous cousins and longtime friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the SPCA of Diamondhead where she served as a board member.
Relatives, friends and loved ones are invited to attend a Memorial Service at her beloved church, Jacob's Well, 29554 Vic Faye Road, Pass Christian, Mississippi 39571, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Pass Christian is serving the family.
Published in The Sun Herald from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019