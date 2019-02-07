Home

Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

1945 - 2018
December 25, 1945-December 30,2018

Jonesboro, Arkansas

Myrna Fountain, 73 of Jonesboro, Arkansas passed away December 30, 2018 at Flo & Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was born December 25, 1945 in Biloxi, Mississippi to Loren and Shirley Fountain. She was an expert genealogist, movie buff, loved road trips, penguins, puzzles, and anything to do with her grandson.

Survivors include; her daughter: Glinda Kay Fountain Hall (Mike) of Jonesboro, Arkansas; two grandsons: Grayson and Jack Hall; one brother: Lucky Fountain.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by; two brothers: Winston and Don Fountain.

Family has requested a private disposition under the direction of Faith Funeral Service in Manila, Arkansas. Guest registry: www.faithfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 7, 2019
